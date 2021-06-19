Two festival special trains on Konkan rail network to run till November

Passengers have to follow all COVID-19 related protocol.

Mangaluru

19 June 2021 15:07 IST

Only passengers with confirmed tickets would be allowed to board the trains

The Railways has decided to offer the services of two pairs of fully reserved festival special trains running on the Konkan Railway network till November.

A release from Konkan Railway Corporation said only passengers with confirmed tickets would be allowed to board the trains and they have to follow all COVID-19 related protocol.

The trains are:

Train No. 06337 / 06338 Okha - Ernakulam Jn. - Okha Bi-Weekly Festival Special Express would run on monsoon timings between July 2 and October 31 followed by regular timings till the first week of November. The train would have one 2-tier AC coach, three 3-tier AC coaches, 14 sleeper class coaches, two second sitting coaches, one pantry car and two luggage-cum-brake vans.

Train no. 06071 / 06072 Dadar - Tirunelveli - Dadar Weekly Superfast Festival Special would run on monsoon timings till October 31 followed by regular timings thereafter till the first week of November. It would have one 2-tier AC coach, two 3-tier AC coaches, seven sleeper coaches, three second sitting coaches and two generator cars, all LHB.