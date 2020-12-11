Two festival special trains from Mysuru

Mysuru

The authorities have introduced two more trains from Mysuru which will run as festival special till the end of December, according to a release.

Train number 06021/06022 Chennai-Mysuru-Chennai express will operate daily and the first departure from Chennai is on December 14 and the last is on December 31. The first departure of the corresponding service from Mysuru is on December 15 and the last will be on January 1, 2021.

Between Mysuru and Bengaluru, the train will have stoppages at Pandavpura, Mandya, Channapatana, Ramanagaram, Bidadi and Kengeri, the release said.

Similarly, Train Number 06316/06315 will run from Kochuveli to Mysuru. The first departure from Kochuveli is on December 11 and the last on December 12. The first departure of the corresponding service from Mysuru will be on December 12 and the last will be on January 1, 2021.

Between Mysuru and Bengaluru, the train will have stoppages only at Mandya, Ramanagaram and Kengeri.

Both the services – to Chennai and Kochuveli – will have 21 trips in each direction, the release added.