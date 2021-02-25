Two felicitated for tackling leopardess

25 February 2021 00:48 IST

The two people who fought the leopardess to protect their family members in Arsikere taluk on Monday are receiving appreciation from many quarters.

KPCC Committee president D.K. Shivakumar appreciated the efforts of Kiran, resident of Byragondanahalli, in saving his mother from the animal and announced ₹25,000 for his treatment.

The leopardess had attacked Chandramma while she was on the way to the agriculture field with Kiran around 7 a.m. on Monday. Kiran, 25 held the animal by its neck and pulled it away. He suffered injuries on his face. Both Kiran and his mother are undergoing treatment in Hassan. The animal attacked five people, including a veterinarian, the same day. In the evening, it attacked a couple riding on their bike with their baby near Bendekere. Rajagopal Naik, his wife Bhagyabai and daughter Chandana Bai fell off the bike as the leopardess jumped on them.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Naik managed to hold the animal letting his wife and daughter run away. They ran towards their house at Bendekere, screaming for help. Later, the people of the village, who had gathered for a marriage, rushed to the spot with sticks and beat the animal to death.

Congress leaders met Mr. Naik in the hospital in Hassan and felicitated him, appreciating his efforts.