Two felicitated for tackling leopardess

The two people who fought the leopardess to protect their family members in Arsikere taluk on Monday are receiving appreciation from many quarters.
KPCC Committee president D.K. Shivakumar appreciated the efforts of Kiran, resident of Byragondanahalli, in saving his mother from the animal and announced ₹25,000 for his treatment.
The leopardess had attacked Chandramma while she was on the way to the agriculture field with Kiran around 7 a.m. on Monday. Kiran, 25 held the animal by its neck and pulled it away. He suffered injuries on his face. Both Kiran and his mother are undergoing treatment in Hassan. The animal attacked five people, including a veterinarian, the same day. In the evening, it attacked a couple riding on their bike with their baby near Bendekere. Rajagopal Naik, his wife Bhagyabai and daughter Chandana Bai fell off the bike as the leopardess jumped on them.
Mr. Naik managed to hold the animal letting his wife and daughter run away. They ran towards their house at Bendekere, screaming for help. Later, the people of the village, who had gathered for a marriage, rushed to the spot with sticks and beat the animal to death.
Congress leaders met Mr. Naik in the hospital in Hassan and felicitated him, appreciating his efforts.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath