Two farmers die in road accident near Gokak

January 06, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Two farmers were caught under the heap of sugarcane when a tractor turned turtle in Lolasur near Gokak in Belagavi district on Saturday.

Dundappa Hadaginal, 45, and Satteppa Chinchali, 50, died when they were caught under the heap. Efforts to rescue them were in vain. The tractor was going to Lolasur from Gokak and the bike riders were going from Shivapur to Gokak.

“The tractor driver had attached two trolleys to the engine and had overloaded them,” the police said. A case is being registered.

CONNECT WITH US