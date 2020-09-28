Two farmers, bullock electrocuted

YADGIR

28 September 2020 21:49 IST

Two farmers and a bullock died after they came in contact with a live electricity cable connected to a pumpset in an agriculture field at Bendebembali village in Wadagera taluk of Yadgir district on Monday. The farmers were identified as Basappa (30) and Moulali (28). The incident happened when the farmers went to rescue bullocks that had come in contact with the live electricity cable in the field. One of the bullocks died. A case has been registered in the Wadagera Police Station.

