Two farm workers killed in road accident in Belagavi district

Two farm workers died and at least 20 were injured, some seriously, when their van hit a tree near Munawalli village in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Fifty-year-old Kenchappa Irananavar and 16-year-old Basappa died on the spot.

The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Saundatti. Five of them are serious and they may be shifted to other hospitals, the police said.

The van passengers were all from Chunchanur village near Ramdurg taluk. They had gone to pick cotton from fields in Hebballi village near Navalgund in Dharwad district.

The accident occurred when they were returning home.

A case has been registered in the Saundatti Police Station.