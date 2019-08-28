Busted: two plastic eyes and a ‘miracle’ on railway property

In a desperate bid to save a tiny temple located on railway property, a few residents of Mantur Road in Hubballi reportedly tried to enact a “miracle”, which was exposed eventually by the police. But this was not before a large number of people swarmed the place.

On Tuesday night, a few devotees who visited the Nallamma Devi Temple located on Mantur Road, spread the news that Goddess Nallamma Devi had “opened her eyes”. A large number of devotees rushed to the temple. As the crowd got bigger on Tuesday night, the police were alerted and additional forces were deployed.

A few of the visitors to the temple were sceptical and suspected they were just a pair of plastic eyes stuck on the idol. However, they did no dare to question the “miracle” and incur the wrath of the devotees. But they alerted the police about their suspicion. After the crowds thinned, police personnel in plain clothes took a closer look at the idol and found that they were indeed a pair of plastic eyes glued on the idol.

According to the police, the tiny temple and the adjoining Ram temple are located on railway property and are likely to be shifted to another place. The railway authorities have already begun recovered parts of the property by demolishing houses that were built on it without authorisation.

The police suspect that the enactment of the miracle was by those who wanted to save the temple by spreading the message that the goddess is “powerful” and any move to shift the idol would be “dangerous”. So far, none has been arrested.