Two express trains to run with conventional coaches

MYSURU

13 December 2021 18:19 IST

The authorities have decided to revise the composition of Chamundi Express and Rajya Rani Express which will revert to conventional rakes with effect from December 20.

It was operating as a MEMU service since the last few months following the graded resumption of train services.

According to the railway authorities, Chamundi Express and Rajya Rani Express used to run as a 16-car MEMU and the revised rake composition entails 21 coaches including two sleeper class coaches. It will also operate its conventional numbers as mentioned in the railway timetable from December 20.

A section of regular commuters and passengers had expressed their ire over what they described as ‘downgrading’ of Chamundi Express. The crux of the issue was that MEMU services don’t have reservation facility as all the coaches are general.

K.N. Krishna Prasad, frequent traveller and railway activist, said reverting to conventional coaches is a welcome development. “A sizeable number of passengers tend to be senior citizens and they were denied the benefit of reservation which will now be restored,” he added. The MEMU had limited seating capacity compared to a 21-coach rake and hence, the former would always be crowded.

However, the railway passengers are still awaiting a word from the authorities on restoration of concessions. The railways in the pre-pandemic times had extended concessions to about 50 category of people ranging from cancer and kidney patients to students on educational trips, sportspersons, delegates attending all-India level conferences etc., apart from concessions to the senior citizens.