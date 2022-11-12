Two examinations centres in Bidar cancelled

ADVERTISEMENT

Permissions to Bidar’s two examination centres – Royal Degree College and Sunshine Degree College – of Gulbarga University were withdrawn after they were found indulging in examination malpractice during the degree examinations on Saturday.

As per the media note issued by the Registrar (Evaluation) of the university, Vice-Chancellor Dayanand Agsar paid a surprising visit to the Royal Degree College and found students mass-copying. He immediately issued an order cancelling the examination centre with immediate effect and directed the authorities to shift the students to BVB Degree College centre for remaining papers.

Mr. Agsar also visited Sunshine College where he noticed the absence of the principal during the examinations and the examination being conducted by the non-teaching staff. He then issued an order cancelling the examination centre and directed authorities to shift the students to Karnataka Degree College for remaining papers.