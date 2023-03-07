ADVERTISEMENT

Two ex-MLAs, former Mysuru Mayor join Congress

March 07, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLAs G.N. Nanjundaswamy (Kollegal) and Manohar Ainapur (Vijayapura city) joined the Congress in the presence of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah at the party office here on Tuesday.

Former Mysuru Mayor Purushottam, former general secretary of Karnataka Bahujan Samaj Party, too joined the party.

Mr. Shivakumar said more BJP leaders would join the party in the coming days and the latest survey indicated that the party would win more than 140 seats in the ensuing legislative Assembly elections in the State.

