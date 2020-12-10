Two ex-Customs officials convicted of bribery

The special CBI court on Wednesday convicted a former Superintendent of Customs and the head havaldar at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), and sentenced them to four years of imprisonment.
They were caught red-handed accepting ₹50,000 from a businessman for a favour. The court also slapped a fine of ₹30,000 and ₹15,000 on the duo, respectively.
The case dates back to 2015. The convicted official Srinivas Prasad, in December 2015, caught a businessman, Srikumar, with 15 laptops when he arrived at KIA from Singapore.
The official demanded ₹1 lakh to release the goods, but after negotiations the amount was brought down to ₹50,000. He and head havaldar Lour Prabhu confiscated Srikumar’s travel documents and let him go to get the money.
Srikumar recorded the conversation on his phone and lodged a complaint with the CBI. Based on his complaint, the CBI laid a trap and arrested Prabhu who had come to collect the bribe at a hotel in Kammanahalli. The CBI officials filed a charge sheet based on which the court convicted the duo.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath