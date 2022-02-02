Two engineering students killed in accident

Two engineering students were killed and two others injured when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Bilikere in Hunsur taluk in the early hours of Wednesday.

The victims were students of an engineering college in Hassan and were on their way to Mysuru when their vehicle collided with a truck at Ramenahalli. While one of the students died on the spot, another died while being shifted to hospital in Mysuru. The deceased were identified as Mauleshwar Reddy and Tejas.

Bilikere police has registered a case and investigating.