Two end life after parents opposerelationship

Two minors, who were stated to be lovers, have committed suicide by consuming pesticide near the Sri Amareshwar Temple in Lingsugur taluk of Raichur district. The incident came to light on Thursday.
According to the police, the two hailed from Sagar village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district. They committed suicide near the temple on Wednesday.
Sources said that both were in love with each other and fled their homes after their parents opposed their relationship, as they were still minors.
