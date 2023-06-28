ADVERTISEMENT

Two electrocuted in Shivamogga

June 28, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Two workers died when they came in contact with a live wire at a construction site here on Wednesday.

The owner of the building that is under construction had hired them to shift the metal sheets to the top floor of the structure. While handling the sheets, they came in contact with the live wire. The police identified one of the workers as Somashekhar.

Locals shifted both of them to McGann Hospital, where they were declared brought dead. The Tunga Nagar police have registered a case.

