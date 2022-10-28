Two electrocuted in as many incidents in Belagavi

ADVERTISEMENT

A seven-year-old boy died after he accidentally touched a live electricity wire in Kamasikoppa village near Khanapur of Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Basappa Kolkar touched the wire hanging from a wooden pole that was erected by HESCOM officials. He died on the spot.

His family members have told the police that HESCOM’s negligence led to the accident. They should have ensured that the hanging wire was repaired immediately, they said in their complaint to the police.

In another incident, the police registered a case of negligence against two HESCOM officers for what they said causing the death of a farmer.

In this case, Satyappa Ramu Munje, farmer from Mole village near Kagwad, was electrocuted in a field belonging to Jnaneshwar Dattu Kolekar, a farmer in the village.

The wire that was cut from the pole was lying on the ground. The farmer’s family has accused HESCOM officers of negligence.

The police have registered a case against HESCOM Section Officer Vijay Mahantesh Savadi and lineman Mounesh Badiger under IPC 304 (causing death by negligence).