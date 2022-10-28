Two electrocuted in as many incidents in Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 28, 2022 19:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A seven-year-old boy died after he accidentally touched a live electricity wire in Kamasikoppa village near Khanapur of Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Basappa Kolkar touched the wire hanging from a wooden pole that was erected by HESCOM officials. He died on the spot.

His family members have told the police that HESCOM’s negligence led to the accident. They should have ensured that the hanging wire was repaired immediately, they said in their complaint to the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In another incident, the police registered a case of negligence against two HESCOM officers for what they said causing the death of a farmer.

In this case, Satyappa Ramu Munje, farmer from Mole village near Kagwad, was electrocuted in a field belonging to Jnaneshwar Dattu Kolekar, a farmer in the village.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The wire that was cut from the pole was lying on the ground. The farmer’s family has accused HESCOM officers of negligence.

The police have registered a case against HESCOM Section Officer Vijay Mahantesh Savadi and lineman Mounesh Badiger under IPC 304 (causing death by negligence).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app