Two electrocuted after car crashes into electricity pole in Mysuru

July 28, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons were electrocuted after a car crashed into an electricity pole near the Railway workshop at Ashokapuram on the Mysuru-Mananthavadi road here on Thursday midnight.

The bizarre incident took place when a group of three youths took a car out for a spin on the highway and the driver, Ravi, lost control of the vehicle while returning to the city and hit a roadside electricity pole.

The police said the occupants of the car did not suffer any injuries after hitting the electricity pole and all the three managed to get out of the car and sought help to push the vehicle back on the road.

An autorickshaw driver, Kiran Kumar, who was familiar to the youths, turned up along with a food delivery executive, Sandesh, to help them get the car back on the road.

“When Kiran Kumar tried to push the car from the rear, he was electrocuted. Ravi, who saw Kiran Kumar collapsing, rushed to his rescue, only to be electrocuted,” said a police official from Krishnaraja Traffic police station.

Kiran Kumar had apparently stepped on a live electricity wire while pushing the car from the rear. Both Ravi and Kiran Kumar died.

Two others, Sandesh and Shivakumar, too suffered electric shocks but were recovering, the police said. Another person by name Bhaskar, who was among the three persons in the car, remained unhurt, the police said.

The car belonged to Dheeraj Prasad, a relative of Chamarajanagar MP V. Srinivas Prasad. Though he had asked his driver Bhaskar to park the car, he took it for a spin on the Mysuru-Mananthavadi highway along with his friends. The police said Ravi was at the wheel when the car crashed into the electricity pole.

