Two elderly women among those who get back stolen items

Stolen items displayed during the property parade held at the police ground in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Mangaluru

04 October 2020 00:12 IST

Two months ago, 65-year-old Seeta from Shanti Pete in Mulki lost her gold chain after it was taken away by a youth who had come to her shop to purchase biscuits. The incident occurred when she had kept her petty shop, which is attached to her house, open to sell essential items during the lockdown and also offer water to customers.

“I bent forward to give the biscuit packet to the customer. He pulled my necklace and sped away on a scooter. I am happy to get the necklace back from the police,” said Ms. Seeta, who was among the many who received stolen property following the property parade held by Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash here on Saturday. The Mulki police used the footage of the CCTVs in the area and arrested Siddiq A., a first-time offender, who had stolen Ms. Seeta’s necklace. “Following lockdown, the accused had lost his and he ventured into chain snatching,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) K. Belliyappa.

‘Lost hope’

Janaki, 66, a resident near Urva Rice Mill, said she had almost lost the hope of getting back her stolen gold necklace. The motorcylce-borne thief had snatched her necklace when she was walking towards her house after visiting Urva Marigudi Temple on June 3, 2017, at 10.30 a.m. “Just before the start of the lockdown, the police informed of the arrest of the thief. I am glad to get my chain back,” said Ms. Janaki.

Advertising

Advertising

Among others who got back their stolen property included Vidya Prabhu, owner of a petrol bunk in Surathkal, from whose vacant residential apartment thieves had stolen ₹50,000 cash and 200 grams of gold ornaments on August 18. “We have received the cash and part of the stolen gold ornaments. We hope to get the remaining items shortly,” Ms. Prabhu said.

Mr. Vikash said that of the ₹9.05 crore worth property stolen 2019-20, the city police recovered property worth ₹5.37 crore from arrested persons. Following clearance from the court, the city police on Saturday gave away property worth ₹1.49 crore. It included 2.277 kg of gold ornaments, 25 two-wheelers, 19 mobile phones, ₹48 lakh cash, and other articles.