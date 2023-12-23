Two drug rings busted, ₹52 lakh worth of drugs seized 

December 23, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru police busted two drug rings in the city and seized ₹52.78 lakh worth of narcotics from them. These drug rings had begun hoarding narcotics for the year-end-New Year sales.

The police have recovered 8.6 kg of MDMA crystals, 100 LSD strips, 2.5 grams of cocaine, apart from two bikes, electronic weighing scale and three mobiles.

In Begur, an African national who had come to the country on a business visa a year ago had been buying narcotics at a lower price from within the African community in the country and selling it at a higher price to his clientele, said the police. Meanwhile, the two peddlers arrested from Koramangala hail from Kerala and were procuring narcotics from local contacts and selling it at a premium price for the new year parties.

