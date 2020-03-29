Two drown while making TikTok video

Two youngsters from Bengaluru drowned in Dummanasandra lake, near Vaderahalli in Nagamangala taluk, of Mandya district on Sunday while making videos for TikTok.
The deceased have been identified as Bhaskar, 21, and Abhishek, 18. The duo and their friend Shivaraju, who swam and saved his life, were making videos in a coracle.
Coracle capsized
The coracle capsized in the middle of the lake because of a hole in it, said the Bellur police. The trio had recently come to their grandparents’ houses.
The bodies have been retrieved, added the police.
