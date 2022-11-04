Two drown in tank near Hassan

Two people who went to the Tejuru tank near Hassan to make a vow by holding water in their palm fell into the waterbody and drowned on Thursday night. The deceased have been identified as Anand, 30, and T.M.Chandru, 39. Both are residents of Tejuru village.

Both were working in a bakery in Hassan. After the day’s job on Friday, they went to a bar to have liquor along with a few other friends. Chandru and Anand picked up an argument over clearing the bills. Later they decided to make a vow at Tejuru tank.

While getting into the water, they fell and drowned. The bodies were retrieved on Friday morning. Based on the complaint filed by Chandru’s wife Lakshmi, Hassan Rural Police have registered a case.