Two drown in quarry pit

27 December 2020 22:58 IST

A 17-year-old girl and her 21-year-old cousin drowned when they accidentally slipped into a stone quarry pit filled with rainwater in Chikkajala on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Jennifer and Prem Kumar.

According to the police, Prem Kumar had come to visit his relatives. The family went to the farm house near Nettahalasuru and stopped the car near the quarry. Jennifer went near the quarry to play with their dog and accidentally slipped into the pit. Prem Kumar noticed Jennifer drowning and jumped into the water to save her, but he too drowned. The family raised an alarm and tried to save them, but in vain.

The pit was around 60 feet deep. The police alerted fire and emergency services personnel who rushed to spot and after a few hours, the search operation was called off due to bad light. On Sunday, the bodies were recovered with the help of professional divers.

Advertising

Advertising

The Chikkajala police have taken up a case of unnatural death and investigation is on.