Two persons with disabilities drowned in a ‘gokatte’(pond) near Jalikatte in Chitradurga district on Saturday. The police have identified the deceased as Vasant, 25, and Anjinappa, 24, residents of Jalikatte village.

They accidentally slipped and fell into the pond while they were washing their clothes on Saturday afternoon.

The police recovered the two bodies from the pond with the help of villagers. The Chitradurga Rural Police have registered a case.