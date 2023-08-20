Two drown in Gadag villages

August 20, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Belagavi

A farmer and a young boy drowned in two villages in Gadag district on Sunday.

Abhishek Maileppa Madar, 14, fell into a canal of the Singatalur lift irrigation in Harogeri village, when he kneeled to drink water. Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel fished out his body.

Shankaragouda Hunasikatti, 38, fell into a lake near Nargund. He slipped into the lake when he tried to enter it water to drink water, the police said. The police used swimmers to recover the body.

Two cases have been registered.

