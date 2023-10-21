Two drown in Bidar

Two young men drowned in a huge pit formed by stone quarrying at Fatmapur village near Chitguppa in Bidar on Saturday.
The deceased have been identified as Khaja Yusuf, 20, and Syed Sameer, 20. They were working as daily-wage labourers in Hyderabad and returned to their native place for a vacation. They went out to the pit to swim.
When they did not return after a long time, the villagers started searching and also informed the fire personnel who finally found their bodies.
