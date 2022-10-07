Two drown during immersion of Ganesh idol in Hassan Karnataka, brother of one victim dies of heart attack

The incident took place at Vadagarahalli in Bagevalu panchayat in Arsikere taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka on October 6

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 07, 2022 14:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A representational photo of a man immersing an idol of Lord Ganesh. | Photo Credit: AFP

ADVERTISEMENT

Two youths drowned during immersion of a Ganesh idol at Vadagarahalli in Bagevalu panchayat in Arsikere taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka on the night of October 6.

The deceased are Praveen, 28, and Raja, 30. Both were natives of Vadagarahalli. Praveen was working in a private firm in Bengaluru while Raja operated an autorickshaw in the city.

They were in the village for the Dasara festival and took part in the procession of Lord Ganesh. They got into the water, along with others, to immerse the idol. However, they could not come out. The tank was filled to the brim after many years, following rains in the village.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Raja’s elder brother Mahalinge Gowda, who had come to the village from Bengaluru after learning about his brother’s death, died of a heart attack.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The bodies have been shifted to HIMS in Hassan for a post-mortem. Gandasi police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
festivals
accident (general)
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app