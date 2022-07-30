Karnataka

Two drown as car carrying three advocates falls into canal

Special Correspondent MYSURU July 30, 2022 18:58 IST
Two advocates from Hunsur, who were part of a group travelling to Kabini reservoir from H.D. Kote, drowned when their car fell into the Kabini right bank canal at Sargur near here.

Police said a group of lawyers from Hunsur, who came to H.D. Kote court on Friday, decided to visit Kabini reservoir in two cars after finishing their work. One car carrying three lawyers – Ashok, Dinesh and Shankar – lost control and hit the retaining of a bridge near Sagare and fell into the canal. While Ashok managed to swim to safety along with the locals who assisted him, Dinesh, 46, and Girish, 44, were washed away in the waters, police said.

Their bodies were fished out on Saturday and handed over to their relatives after post-mortem. The car was also pulled out of the waters.

Ashok was rushed to the nearby Vivekananda Hospital at Sargur before taken to a hospital in Mysuru.

Sargur police, who registered a case, said the deceased hailed from Hundawadi and Niluvagilu in Hunsur taluk.

