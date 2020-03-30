Two DPI employees suspended

Two employees associated with the Department of Public Instruction - a teacher serving in a government primary school and a cluster resource person - have been suspended from service for sharing messages on social media that were critical of the recent request from Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for donation from the public for COVID-19 relief works.

Dakya Naik, a teacher in the school in Thimmapura village in Sorab taluk, had shared an audio clipping on Whatsapp in which the Chief Minister has been criticised for the donation appeal. The audio also has suggestions for the Chief Minister on mobilising resources from various sources to handle such exigences.

Sri Raju, the cluster resource person serving with the department who was administrator of the group in which Mr. Naik had posted the audio clip, had endorsed the opinion in it.

In a press release, K.M. Vaishali, CEO of Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat, has said that prima facie it is evident that Mr. Naik and Mr. Raju have acted in contravention of their service conditions by showing disrespect to the elected representatives.

The CEO has said that when the people are in distress owing to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown imposed, the duo have acted in an irresponsible manner by spreading misinformation about the State government and the Chief Minister and thereby have sent a wrong message to the society. The CEO has suspended them from service by invoking the Karnataka Civil Services Rules and has also ordered for a probe into the incident.