Two doctors arrested in Gokak trader murder case

February 14, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The Belagavi district police have arrested two doctors on the charge of murdering a Gokak-based trader.

The accused are specialist doctor Sachin Shankar Shiragavi of Gokak and Ayurvedic doctor Shivanand Kadagouda Patil of Shiradyana village.

They are facing the charge of killing 53-year-old Raju Zanvar of Gokak and disposing of the body. Dr. Shiragavi had taken a loan from the victim, the police said.

Raju Zanvar’s wife had filed a complaint saying that her husband went missing on February 10. Investigation led to Dr. Shiragavi’s clinic.

“Dr. Shiragavi had taken a considerable amount of loan from Raju Zanvar. When he began asking the debtor to return the money, the doctor got upset. Dr. Shiragavi, along with his friend Dr. Patil, plotted to kill Raju Zanvar. The two accused attacked the victim with lethal weapons and threw away the body in an irrigation canal,” police sources said.

“The two accused have confessed to the offence. We have launched a search for the body. The blood sample of the victim has been collected already,” Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil said. The arrested doctors have been produced before a magistrate who remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days.

A team led by Circle Inspector Prakash Yatnur and Sub-Inspector of Police M.D. Ghori are investigating the case.