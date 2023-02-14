ADVERTISEMENT

Two doctors arrested in Gokak trader murder case

February 14, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Belagavi district police have arrested two doctors on the charge of murdering a Gokak-based trader.

The accused are specialist doctor Sachin Shankar Shiragavi of Gokak and Ayurvedic doctor Shivanand Kadagouda Patil of Shiradyana village.

They are facing the charge of killing 53-year-old Raju Zanvar of Gokak and disposing of the body. Dr. Shiragavi had taken a loan from the victim, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Raju Zanvar’s wife had filed a complaint saying that her husband went missing on February 10. Investigation led to Dr. Shiragavi’s clinic.

“Dr. Shiragavi had taken a considerable amount of loan from Raju Zanvar. When he began asking the debtor to return the money, the doctor got upset. Dr. Shiragavi, along with his friend Dr. Patil, plotted to kill Raju Zanvar. The two accused attacked the victim with lethal weapons and threw away the body in an irrigation canal,” police sources said.

“The two accused have confessed to the offence. We have launched a search for the body. The blood sample of the victim has been collected already,” Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil said. The arrested doctors have been produced before a magistrate who remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days.

A team led by Circle Inspector Prakash Yatnur and Sub-Inspector of Police M.D. Ghori are investigating the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US