Two die, one injured in road accident

Two persons died and one seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling rammed a stationary tanker on National Highway 75 near Adyar on Friday.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Mohammed Hunaiz (33) and Dawood (27), both residents of Pudu. An injured Mohammed Mustafa was admitted to a hospital in Thumbe. The three were engaged in dry fish business in Old Port, Mangaluru, the police said.

The victims were travelling from Mangaluru to Farangipet when the driver lost control over the vehicle and hit the tanker that was parked on the shoulder of the carriageway.

Mangaluru Traffic (South) Police have registered a case. Investigation is on.