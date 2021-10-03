Two die of electrocution in Sankeshwar

Belagavi

03 October 2021 16:56 IST

Shantavva Bastavadi (60) and her grandson Siddarth Bastavadi (18) were electrocuted when they came into contact with a live wire in their backyard.

Shantavva received a shock when she went to remove some leaves in the corner. The floor was wet and she did not know that they had come into contact with a live wire. The grandson who heard the woman’s cries for help rushed to the backyard and tried to pull her out but was electrocuted too. His mother, who tried to rescue the two, received serious injuries.

She is admitted in the government hospital in Sankeshwar. Police sub inspector Ganapati Konganoli visited the village. A case is being registered.