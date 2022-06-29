Two die of burns as man sets four on fire over family dispute

The condition of two of the victims is said to be critical

Accused Sharanappa who has been arrested by the Narayanpur Police on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The condition of two of the victims is said to be critical

A man set four people on fire over a family dispute at Chaya Colony, Narayanpur in Hunsagi taluk of Yadgir district, on Wednesday, killing two of them.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy has in a press release said that the accused, Sharanappa Eranna, set the four people, Siddaramappa Mural and Muttappa Mural, his wife’s father and brother, respectively, and Nagappa and Sharanappa Sarur, said to be relatives, on fire in his house in Narayanpur when a discussion over a family dispute between him and his wife was on.

“The accused had had a dispute with his wife, Huligemma, who is working as a mechanic in KKRTC’s Lingsugur depot, and as a result of this, she was staying alone for the last 14 months. Therefore, the accused called his wife’s family to settle the dispute through talks. When the discussion was on, he suddenly poured petrol on them and set them on fire before going out of the house, closing the doors,” Dr. Vedamurthy said.

Immediately after the incident, all the four injured were taken to the taluk hospital in Lingsugur where thirty-five-year-old Nagappa died of burns. Thereafter, the three injured were referred to the Raichur Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Raichur where sixty-five-year-old Sharanappa Sarur also died.

The condition of Siddaramappa Mural and Muttappa Mural is critical, sources said.

The Narayanpur Police have arrested the accused and registered a case. Further investigation is on.