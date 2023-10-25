Two die in separate accidents in Hassan

October 25, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

Two people died in two separate accidents in Hassan in the last two days.

A bicycle rider died after he was hit by a car near Bendekere in Arsikere taluk on Tuesday evening. Nagaraj, 32, was on his way to the hotel, where he worked, by bicycle when he was hit by an unknown car. The car did not stop after the accident.

Nagaraj died on the spot due to serious injuries. His father, Rajanna, has filed a complaint with Arsikere Rural Police.

In another incident, a pedestrian died after she was hit by a car near H. Honnenahalli Gate on NH 75 in Channarayapatna on Monday evening.

Sarojamma, 60, was hit by the car while she was on the way to her residence. She was admitted to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries later. Her son Ramesh has filed a complaint with Hirisave Police.

