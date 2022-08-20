Two die in separate accidents in Hassan

Special Correspondent Hassan
August 20, 2022 20:05 IST

Two bike riders died in two separate accidents in the last two days in Hassan district.

A person died and his two friends suffered injuries when the bike they were on was hit by a gas tanker truck near Hosur Gate in Channarayapatna taluk on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Sharath, 20, a resident of Hosur village. He and his friends Ravi Kumar and Abhishek were on the way to Channarayapatna when they met with the accident. Sharath died on the spot. His friends are under treatment in Channarayapatna. The Channarayapatna Traffic Police registered a case based on a complaint by Sharath’s mother Manjamma.

In another case, a bike rider died after he lost control of his vehicle and fell on the road at Venkatapura near Gandasi in Arsikere taluk on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Dharmappa, 60, of Guttinakere village. He died on the spot as he suffered serious head injuries. Dharmappa’s brother Seenappa filed a complaint with the Gandasi Police.

