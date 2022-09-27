Two die in road accident

Two men died in a road accident in Karoshi village near Hukkeri in Belagavi district on Tuesday.

A 22-year-old Mallanagouda Yallanagouda Patil and 24-year-old Siddharoodha Karoshi died of injuries that they sustained in the accident. Their motorcycle fell into a ditch besides a deserted road near Hollemma Temple outside Hukkeri.

The two fell into the ditch and suffered serious injuries. Since the road is narrow and deserted, no one noticed them for over three hours. They had brought a friend’s motorcycle for the ride and he was calling them repeatedly, as they were delayed.

An employee of Fire and Emergency Services saw the motorcycle and called his acquaintances in Karoshi. They then called the police and also an ambulance and shifted the injured to hospital. But the two died as they lost a lot of blood, the police said.

Mallanagouda Patil recently cleared the police constable recruitment examination and was planning to join the police force. Siddharoodha Karoshi was a farmer.