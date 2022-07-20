Two die in road accident

Two members of a family died and another was injured in a road accident in Jalikoppa near Bailhongal in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

Basavantagouda Mallur and his son Siddu died, while Veeranna Baganal was injured when their motorcycle hit a car.

They were going to Bailhongal from Belavadi and the car was on its way to Dharwad from Bailhongal.

The motorcycle rider Basavantagouda Mallur had his son sitting on the petrol tank of the two-wheeler, the police said.

The injured pillion rider has been admitted to a hospital.

A case has been registered.