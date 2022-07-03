Two die in road accident

Two people, including a boy, died in a road accident in Nagaragali village near Khanapur in Belagavi district on Saturday evening. And, four passengers were injured when their car rammed a van on the Goa highway.

Sagar Bidikar, driver of the car, who hailed from Alnavar in Dharwad district, died on the spot. The boy who was killed is yet to be identified.

The four injured passengers were shifted to the District Hospital. A case has been registered.