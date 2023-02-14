Two die in road accident in Belagavi

February 14, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Belagavi

Two workers died in a road accident near Kadlikoppa village near Ramdurg in Belagavi district on Monday, while two were injured.

Twentyfive-year-old Malinga Nandappa Achamatti of Belagavi and 20-year-old Rafiq Chalavadi died on the spot.

Twentyfive-year-old Yunus Patel and 20-year-old Maruti Bandiwaddar of Bagalkot suffered injuries and, they are being treated in the Bagalkot District Hospital.

The four of them were returning to Ramdurg from Sirasangi on two motorcycles. The motorcycles rammed a van, the police said. A case has been registered.