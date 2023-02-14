HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two die in road accident in Belagavi

February 14, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Two workers died in a road accident near Kadlikoppa village near Ramdurg in Belagavi district on Monday, while two were injured.

Twentyfive-year-old Malinga Nandappa Achamatti of Belagavi and 20-year-old Rafiq Chalavadi died on the spot.

Twentyfive-year-old Yunus Patel and 20-year-old Maruti Bandiwaddar of Bagalkot suffered injuries and, they are being treated in the Bagalkot District Hospital.

The four of them were returning to Ramdurg from Sirasangi on two motorcycles. The motorcycles rammed a van, the police said. A case has been registered.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.