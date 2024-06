Two people died in a road accident near Handigund village near Raibag in Belagavi district on Sunday.

Their car dashed into an electricity pole and overturned.

Fortyseven-year-old Mahaling Ninganur and 32-year-old Eerappa Ugare died in the accident.

Rajesab Sanadi, who was travelling with them, was injured. He is being treated in a private hospital in Haroorgeri.

Driver H.S. Pathan is absconding, the police said. A case has been registered.