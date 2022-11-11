Two die in hit-and-run in Hosanagar

Two persons including a 12-year-old boy died and a woman suffered serious injuries in a hit-and-run case at Hulikal Ghat in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district on Thursday night. Ravi, 47 and his nephew Shishira, 12 of Kambada Kai village died. Ravi’s wife Shalini suffered serious injuries.

They were returning to their village on a bike after visiting Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple at Hulikal when a vehicle hit them around 9.30 p.m. It is said that the injured were lying on the road for a long time before an ambulance reached the spot and took them to the hospital.

Nagara Police who reached the spot said it was a hit-and-run case. The police are yet to find out the vehicle that caused the accident.