Two die in crash

Hassan

16 January 2022 20:37 IST

Two people died after the car they were in was hit by a truck near Channarayapatna on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Sudarshan, 31, and Deviprasad Shetty, 34, of Vitla in Puttur taluk Pramod Kumar, 34, of Sorakki in Dakshina Kannada suffered injuries.

The three were headed home from Bengaluru when they met with the accident.Sudarshan, who was driving, and Deviprasad died on the spot. Pramod is under treatment.

The Channarayapatna Traffic Police have registered a case.

