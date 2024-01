January 06, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Belagavi

Two women died in a road accident in Vijayapura district on Saturday.

Two buses collided near Kavalagi near Vijayapura in which Najida Begum, 31, and Rohini Panchal, 30, died, and two others were injured. The injured were admitted to the hospital. A case has been registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.