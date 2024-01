January 06, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Belagavi

Two women died in a road accident in Vijayapura district on Saturday.

Two buses collided near Kavalagi near Vijayapura in which Najida Begum, 31, and Rohini Panchal, 30, died, and two others were injured. The injured were admitted to the hospital. A case has been registered.