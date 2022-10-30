Two die in bullock race mishaps in Shivamogga

The races were conducted without prior permission of either the police or Revenue Department

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
October 30, 2022 13:14 IST

File photo for representation of a bullock race in Karnataka. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Two people died in two separate incidents of bullock race held in the last four days in Shivamogga district. It is said the bullock races were conducted without prior permission of either the police or the Revenue Department officials.

Prashanth Kumar, 36, a resident of Gama village in Shikaripur taluk, suffered serious injuries when a bullock hit him during the race on October 27. He was rushed to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, where he succumbed the next day. A video clip showing a bullock hitting the youth has gone viral in the district.

In another incident, Adi, 20, of Chagatur village in Sorab taluk, died during a bullock race in the village on October 28.

No permission taken for race

Bullock race is held as part of Deepavali celebrations in villages. When The Hindu contacted M.P. Kaviraj, tahsildar of Shikaripur taluk, the officer said nobody had taken permission from the taluk administration for the event. “If somebody approaches the police seeking permission for such an event, they normally forward such applications to us. We did not receive such an application from anybody so far,” the tahsildar said.

The police have registered both cases and taken up investigation. G.K. Mithun Kumar, Superintendent of Police, told The Hindu that the police had served notices to people in different villages well in advance on holding such events. However, they were organised without any permission from the department. “We have booked both the cases and will investigate them,” he said.

