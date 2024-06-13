Two die in an accident near Channarayapatna

Two people riding on a bike died after their bike was hit by a high-end car on National Highway 75, near Kattarighatta in Channarayapatna taluk, on Thursday.

Ajith B.N., 30 and Manu, 31, residents of Hassan city died. The car heading towards Hassan from Bengaluru hit the bike. The negligence of the car driver is said to be the cause of the accident. The driver lost control of his vehicle while driving at high speed. He hit three vehicles, including a bus, before falling off the highway.

Channarayapatna Police reached the spot after learning about the incident.

