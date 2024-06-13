GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two die in an accident near Channarayapatna

Published - June 13, 2024 09:39 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Two people riding on a bike died after their bike was hit by a high-end car on National Highway 75, near Kattarighatta in Channarayapatna taluk, on Thursday.

Ajith B.N., 30 and Manu, 31, residents of Hassan city died. The car heading towards Hassan from Bengaluru hit the bike. The negligence of the car driver is said to be the cause of the accident. The driver lost control of his vehicle while driving at high speed. He hit three vehicles, including a bus, before falling off the highway.

Channarayapatna Police reached the spot after learning about the incident.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.