Two die in an accident near Alur in Hassan

February 01, 2024 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Two people died on the spot and two more suffered injuries when the car they were travelling in hit a parked truck near Kanadahalli in Alur taluk of Hassan early on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep, 31, of Malukoplu in T. Narasipur taluk of Mysuru, and Guru, 19, of Kottalavadi of Chamarajanagar. They were both working in a private hotel in Hassan. Hruthwik, 19, and Harshith, 30, suffered injuries in the incident.

The four were on their way to Honnavalli in Alur taluk to take part in the inauguration of a hotel. Harshith was driving the car. He hit the truck parked on the roadside. Based on the complaint filed by Sunil Kumar, brother of Pradeep, Alur Police have registered the case.

CONNECT WITH US