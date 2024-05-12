ADVERTISEMENT

Two die in an accident in Hassan

Published - May 12, 2024 07:50 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Two people died and eight others suffered injuries when a borewell truck fell off the road at Maranahalli in Hassan taluk on Saturday.

The police have identified the deceased as Rajpal, 37, and Sandeep, 19. Both are workers from Madhya Pradesh. Eight others, who suffered injuries in the incident, are undergoing treatment in the hospitals of Hassan.

Vijay Kumar, who works as a local agent for a borewell truck that belonged to Periyaswamy in Tamil Nadu, filed a complaint with Hassan rural police. He said that he had informed Jagadish, the driver, to bring the truck to drill the borewell at Maranahalli. While reaching the place, he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a narrow lane. The truck fell off the road. Of the injured, two died.

The driver’s negligence is said to be the cause of the accident.

