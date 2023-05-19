Two die in accidents in city 

May 19, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

A speeding lorry rammed into a scooter killing the scooter rider on the spot at 11.30 a.m. on Outer Ring Road near Kasturinagar. The deceased, Muzaffar, 45, from Maharashtra, was working in the city. He sustained severe head injuries in the collision and was rushed to a hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

In another incident, a speeding PU student lost control of his bike, fell and later succumbed to his injuries. The incident occurred on Lake Road, Hulimavu, at 4.30 p.m., on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Bharath, 17, a resident of Doddakammanahalli. He sustained severe head injuries in the accident, and died on the way to the hospital.