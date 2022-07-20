Two die in accident on Hassan-Belur road

Two-wheeler they were riding hit by car

Two people died on the spot after the two-wheeler they were travelling by was hit by a car near Hireguppe Gate on Hassan-Belur Road on Tuesday evening. The deceased have been identified as Pradeep, 23, of Veerapura in Belur taluk and his friend Murthy, 29 of Mavinakolu village in Chikkamagaluru district.

Pradeep was on the way to his relatives’ place to invite them for his father’s death anniversary, when he met with the accident. A four-wheeler hit their bike from behind, killing them on the spot. Halebidu police have registered a case.